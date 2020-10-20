GRAFTON, Wisc. — Born June 22, 1943, in Rosebud, Illinois, Delbert (Del) Dale Holman was born to eternity on September 30, 2020. Del is survived by Diane (DeVoy), his wife for the last 25 years. He is also survived by his children, Dwain (Michelle), Lisa, Corey, and Bryan (Valerie), 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and his sister Mildred Boyd. Del was preceded in death by his parents Percy and Bessie of Rosebud, Illinois, sisters Evelyn and Edna.
At a young age, Del moved to Wisconsin, called it home, and never left. He started driving a truck at age 16 and quickly found a love for the road. Del was a lifelong Teamsters member, an active Harley rider, an avid hunter, devoted to his church, and a faithful follower of his beloved Packers and Brewers.
Del loved being with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports. When he was home, you could often find him relaxing on his backyard swing when Wisconsin weather cooperated or his favorite recliner when Wisconsin weather did not cooperate.
A memorial visitation will be held on October 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Parish (1619 Washington St, Grafton, WI 53024) from 5 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. with mass starting at 6 p.m. Burial will take place on October 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to St. Joseph Parish.
The world is a better place because Del was here. He was greatly loved and will be missed by those who knew him.
Face masks are required for the services.
