METROPOLIS, Ill. — Delbert “Del” Cox, 89, of Metropolis, passed away at 12:44 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at his daughter’s residence in New Iberia, Louisiana.
Graveside services with military rites will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Macedonia Cemetery with Justin Wolfe officiating.
Del was a union painter working out of Local 1244 in New Orleans, Louisiana, a former mason, and served his country proudly in the Army during the Korean War.
Del is survived by his wife of 22 years, Janiece Cox; children, Carl Wayne Cox (Cyndi), Rita Moneaux (Ricky), Kay Citrano (Frank), Ricky Lee Cox, Cheri Bourque, Barbie Baucum (Wayne); stepdaughter, Sheila Durapau (Dennis); stepson, Evan Spencer (Kim); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Marie Henderson and Lois Cox; brother, Gerald Cox; several nieces and nephews.
Del was preceded in death by his parents, Lucian and Viola (Sargent) Cox; first wife, Shirley Cox; daughter, Debbie McDonald; son, Larry Del Cox; sisters, Wilma and Beatrice; brothers, John, Harold, Leroy, and Robert.
Memorials may be made in Del’s name to Project Hope Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Pallbearers will be Ray Gurley, Denny Durapau, Gene Hall, and Leon Bellamy.
