Delaina Martin, 70, of Paducah, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was born the daughter of the late Albert E. Arant and late Shirley Tucker Robertson. Delaina retired from Wal-Mart after several years of service. She loved Elvis Presley music, trips to the Smoky Mountains, going to bingo and following her nieces’ and nephews’ sports schedules. She was a member of Reidland Baptist Church.
She is survived by her brother, Howard Arant (Brenda) of Paducah; her long time partner, Terry Wallace of Paducah; her nieces, Ashley Knight (Brad) of Paducah, and Robin Walker (Brad) of Benton; her aunt, Bobbie Roach of Paducah; her uncle, Harold Arant (Mary Alice) of Benton; her great nieces, Ava Knight, Alyssa Knight, and Liz Kate Walker; and her great nephews, Daniel Walker, Levi Walker, and Xander Knight.
