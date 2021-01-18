Del “Bear” Boswell, 61, of Paducah, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Stone Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.
He was born the son of the late Charles Boswell and the late Ruby Elliott Boswell. He worked as a small engine mechanic, enjoyed working on electronics, spent a lot of time talking to people from all over the country on his CB radio and was an accomplished artist. He was a member of the Schneidman Road Baptist Church in Paducah.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah with Pastor Mike Moynahan officiating. Burial will follow in Leeper Cemetery in Livingston County. Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter, Chassedy Boswell (Joshua) of Maceo; his sisters, Debbie Smith (Marvin Ray) of Andrews, North Carolina, Nelda Johnson of Paducah, Arlene Schockey of Loveland, Colorado, and Sheryl Boone of Grand Rivers; his four grandchildren; his step-sons, Curtis Dukes of Murray and Craig Dukes of Grand Rivers; and several nieces and nephews.
