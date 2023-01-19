METROPOLIS, Ill. — Deena Harris, 74 of Metropolis, went to be with the Lord at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Sielbeck officiating. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. until the funeral at noon. Deena requested that everyone please dress casual; jeans are perfectly acceptable.
Deena was married to the love of her life, James R. “Jim” Harris Sr. in 1963. Together, they shared a long and happy marriage which included the birth of two children, James R. Harris Jr. and Cindy L. Harris.
Deena was of Baptist faith and a charter member of Eastland Baptist Church in Metropolis where she faithfully attended for over 40 years. She was a faithful follower of Grace Church in the last years of her life.
She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She navigated through her life with love, a fighting spirit and unwavering faith in her Lord. Her fighting spirit brought her through a plane crash, 4 cancer diagnoses and many life obstacles that all proved her faith was stronger than her fear. She left this world after her one true love, Jim, on her own terms. She believed she would be welcomed with an individual hug by her Lord and Savior, then reunited with Jim.
Deena loved genealogy and started the first Massac County Genealogical Society here in Metropolis with her friend, Mary Lang (deceased). Deena was able to obtain her D.A.R. certificate many years ago and was so proud of her accomplishment!
Deena is survived by her son and rock, Jimmy Harris, and her heart daughter, Vashi; her daughter, pride, joy and best friend, Cindy L. Harris all from Metropolis; three granddaughters, Kristi N. Terry (Gabrielle Lindsey), Chelsea R. Harris Phillips (Justin) and Sara Hartery; grandson, Daniel Terry; three great granddaughters, Harper Phillips, Hattie Phillips and Isabell Terry; two great grandsons, Cass Hartery and Liam Terry. Nothing brought Deena more joy than visiting and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Deena is also survived by one special sister, Linda Rushing. They were very close and spoke daily as Linda has always been Deena’s ear and shoulder. She is also survived by the only sibling left out of seven children on Jim’s side, sister-in-law, Patricia Harris Lott; two special sisters-in-law, Carol Parmer Harris and Suanne Sanders Harris; and 23 nieces and nephews, Tracey Graves, Benjamin Griggs, Tammy Jacobs, Mike Jacobs, Debbie Harner, Kevin Cremeens, Jamie Weaver, Angela Williams, Chuck Harris, Tony Harris, Chris Harris, Brian Harris, Buffy Harris, Chad Harris, Misty Harris, Joshua Harris, Colt Harris, Mike Harris, Tabatha Vaughn, Bobby Vaughn, Carol Upplegger, Barbara Cottingham and Dorothy Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wm. Shafter Williams; mother, Ada Mae Mescher Douglas; stepfather, Homer Douglas; husband of 59 years, James “Jim” Harris, Sr.; sisters, Darlene Williams, Mildred Williams, and LaWanda Williams; brother, Ronald S. Williams; one very special aunt, Lena Mescher James; niece, Susan K. Griggs; and brother-in-law, Bob Rushing.
Memorial contributions may be given in Deena’s name to Grace Church, 102 E. 20th Street, Metropolis, IL 62960 or the American Cancer Society 1 E. Wacker Drive, Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60601-1851. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Weaver, Mike Jacobs, Chuck Harris, Chad Harris, Colt Harris and Mike Harris.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Olroyd, Ben Griggs and Josh Harris.
To plant a tree in memory of Deena Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
