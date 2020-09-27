Datholine “Dee” (Owens) Shelton, 82, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was born in Bardwell on Sept. 23, 1938, to Dathol Owens and Pauline (Featherstone) Owens. Dee graduated from Bardwell High School in 1956 and went on to attend Draughon’s School of Business. She was of the Christian faith and a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
She was a softball coach and a fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball and UK basketball. She enjoyed being outside, mowing and watching her flowers bloom.
She is survived by her son, William David Owens of Arlington; four daughters, Julie Potter of Paducah, Cindi Crass of Hinesville, Georgia, Theresa Walker of Paducah and Pam Shelton of Paducah; one brother, David Owens of Bardwell; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Homer; parents Dathol and Pauline Owens; and two brothers, Paul Owens and Gerald Owens.
A funeral service for Dee Shelton will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Jimmy Boaz officiating.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
