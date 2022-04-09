PRATTSVILLE, Ark. — Dee Beck, 83, of Prattsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at her home. She was born July 4, 1938, in Dumas, the daughter of the late Monroe and Edna Scoggins Hicks. Dee was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church. She was a RN, diabetes educator and marketing director and public speaker for nursing homes. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, W.E. “Pete” Beck.
Dee is survived by her son, Steven Beck (Angela) of Stafford, Virginia; daughter, Tiffin Fitzhugh (Michael) of Prattsville; grandchildren, Steven Michael Beck, Joshua David Beck, Alex Beck, Beth Michaelis, Clint Fitzhugh and Duke Fitzhugh and her great grandchildren, Averie, Canaan, Blakley and Daxton.
Graveside services will be held on at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Philadelphia Cemetery with Brother Jerry Wallace officiating.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at regencyfuneralhome.com.
