CALVERT CITY — Debra Jean Swinford, 64, of Calvert City, died on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Swinford was co-owner of C.C. Transport Inc. and C.C. Pumps LLC. She was a member of Altona Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, J.C. Swinford; three children, Melanie Wiggins, Todd Swinford and Jay Swinford; two brothers, Neal Perrin and E.D. Perrin; a sister, Ann Wells; four grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Emma Perrin; and two brothers.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to American Diabetes Association or a local food bank of your choice.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
