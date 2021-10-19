METROPOLIS, Ill. — Debra Susan Tockstein, 60, of Metropolis, died at 7:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Michael Christopher Mujule officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery.
Debra was born on Aug. 9, 1961, the daughter of Donald and Betty Tockstein. Debra was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Debra is survived by her father, Donald Tockstein; sister, Donna Coons and husband Guy; brothers, David Tockstein, Dwayne Tockstein and wife Cathy, Daryl Tockstein and wife Dana, Dan Tockstein, Darren Tockstein and wife Angie; nieces, Bethany Unterseh and husband Nick, Jaylin Tockstein, and Katie Tockstein; nephews, Eric Tockstein, Zach Tockstein, Ethan Tockstein, and Colton Tockstein; great nieces, Olivia and Addilyn Unterseh.
Debra was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Tockstein; one nephew, Aaron Tockstein.
Visitation was held from 6 — 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Debra’s name to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 315 E. Third St., Metropolis, IL 62960. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
