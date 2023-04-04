Debra Anne Borger Sullivan, 60, of West Paducah, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paducah.

Debra was born in Paducah on June 14, 1962, to Harry and Valdena Borger. She was of the Christian faith. She worked for over 19 years as a teachers aid with the Paducah City Head Start program. Debra loved animals, especially her little Miniature Dachshund, “Barney”. In her free time, she loved to read book and listen to music. Debra will be remembered as being the most loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister by her family.

