Debra Sue Pearson Young, 63, of Paducah, formerly of Mayfield, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at her residence.

She was a member of Rest Church.

Mrs. Young is survived by her husband, Danny Young; one daughter, Kimberly Crider (Dr. Douglas) McAdoo of Hickory; three brothers, Terry (Claudia) Pearson of Sedalia, Gary (Shelia) Pearson of Wingo, and Kevin (Alisa) Pearson of Dublin; one granddaughter, Lakin (Jamie) Baumgardner; and two great grandchildren, Beckham Baumgardner, and Bowen Baumgardner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Nell Henderson Pearson.

Memorial services for Mrs. Debra Sue Pearson Young will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, Jacob Hayden will officiate.

Visitation will be noon — 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

