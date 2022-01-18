Debra Sue Pearson Young, 63, of Paducah, formerly of Mayfield, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at her residence.
She was a member of Rest Church.
Mrs. Young is survived by her husband, Danny Young; one daughter, Kimberly Crider (Dr. Douglas) McAdoo of Hickory; three brothers, Terry (Claudia) Pearson of Sedalia, Gary (Shelia) Pearson of Wingo, and Kevin (Alisa) Pearson of Dublin; one granddaughter, Lakin (Jamie) Baumgardner; and two great grandchildren, Beckham Baumgardner, and Bowen Baumgardner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Nell Henderson Pearson.
Memorial services for Mrs. Debra Sue Pearson Young will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, Jacob Hayden will officiate.
Visitation will be noon — 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.