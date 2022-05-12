Debra L. McDonald, 66, of Paducah, formerly of Metropolis, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at her residence.
Debra was a retired office manager from BioKinetics and a member of Heartland Church. She enjoyed hiking, camping, being outdoors, spending time with her family, but more than anything her grandchildren.
Surviving is her husband of 30 years, Kevin McDonald; one son, Caleb (Tracy) Darnell; her mother, Dorothy Lange; one brother, Donnie (Pam) Weaver; one sister, Donna Pryer; two granddaughters, Audrey Darnell and Mallory Darnell; one niece, Shawnie (Eric) Mitchell; one nephew, Ben Pryer; and one great-niece, Teagan Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Elfrieda Daily; and her stepfather, Jerry “Buck” Lange.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday May 14, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Emmerson officiating.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Private family burial will be held at Massac Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
