WICKLIFFE — Debra Joy Gilarski, 64, of Wickliffe, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Clinton Place in Clinton.
Mrs. Gilarski was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 17, 1957, to the late Leopold and Billie June Lara. She was a homemaker before enjoying a successful career in sales that spanned real estate, jewelry and product support for local unions. She was a devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
Debra loved reading, dancing (both formally and silly in her kitchen), riding motorcycles and animals, especially visiting zoos. Her passion was her family and she was a dedicated mother and adoring wife. She served as past PTA president and was wonderfully creative when designing events for her children.
She will be remembered as an incredibly sweet, caring and warm friend, mother and wife. She was always there and was always willing to help others.
Debra is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert Gilarski; her daughter, Christine Annette Gilarski of Columbus, Ohio; one stepson, Jason Campbell (Kelly) of Manteno, Illinois; two brothers, Michael Lara (Barbara) of Bluffton, South Carolina, and Dave Lara (Sandy) of Wickliffe; and five grandchildren, Dylan Campbell, Gavin Campbell, Jordan Campbell, Braden Campbell, and Quinn Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
Visitation will be held 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Ste 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.
