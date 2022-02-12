CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Debra Jane Slayden Denton, 63, of Clarksville, formerly of Arlington, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Debra was born in Mayfield on Aug. 20, 1958. She was a member of Dundee Baptist Church in Monroe, Michigan. Debra worked as a bus driver for many years with the Carlisle County School System. She was very artistic and loved to express herself through painting and sewing. Debra also enjoyed being outdoors whenever possible. Above all, she adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them whenever she had the opportunity.
Debra is survived by her two sons, Brian (Shelly) Denton of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and Sam Denton of Milburn; her parents, Samuel Warren (Patsy) Slayden of Paducah and Helen (Philip) Hocker of Arlington; one brother, Kevin (Sandy) Slayden of Arlington; four grandchildren, Spencer Denton, Kayson Denton, Shelbi Denton and Charli Denton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Wayne Denton.
Funeral services for Debra will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Debra Denton to the Ray & Kay Hospice Care Center: 1530 Lone Oak Rd Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
