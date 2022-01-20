Debra Duncan Lane, 66, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday Jan. 18, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Debra was a retired RN for Baptist Health, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Dr. Merriweather.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Phillip Lane; her mother, Helen Duncan; two daughters, Sabrina Paris, and Kristina Suits; one son, Phillip Rayburn; one brother, Darrell Duncan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Duncan; and one brother, Michael Duncan.
A family planned memorial service will be at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.