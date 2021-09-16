Deborah Ann Spaulding, 67, of Paducah, died at 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital
She was a member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church where she actively served as the Administrative Church Clerk as well as several other ministries.
She retired from the Internal Revenue Service as a tax auditor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Miley Spaulding Sr. and Mary Edna Sutton Spaulding and one niece.
She is survived by four brothers, James Spaulding Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, Lester Reese Spaulding of Evansville, Indiana, Bruce Spaulding and Donald Spaulding, both of Morganfield; seven sisters, Lee Spaulding of Clarksville, Tennessee, Helen Spaulding of Bowling Green, Elaine Spaulding of Nashville, Tennessee, Myra Spaulding of Morganfield, Meritta Taylor and Jackie Foster, both of Henderson, and Lona Spaulding of Virginia Beach, Virginia; several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with Revs. Calvin Cole Sr. and Melanie Nunn officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield.
Friends may call Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. to the funeral hour.
Memorial donations may be sent to Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church P. O. Box 2831 Paducah, KY 42002; American Cancer Society P. O. Box 7975 Paducah, KY 42002; or the West Kentucky Vocational School Alumni Association P. O. Box 3057 Paducah, KY 42002.
Masks are required for all in attendance.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Services will be live streamed on Pettus Rowland facebook page at pettusrowlanfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
