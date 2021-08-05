CUNNINGHAM — Deborah “Debbie” Rene Kinsey Burge, 60, of Cunningham, left her earthly home on Aug. 2, 2021.
Debbie was born in Paducah on May 20, 1961, to Tom Kinsey and Sue David. She was a member of Arlington First Baptist Church. Debbie married her husband and the love of her life, Ronnie Burge, on Sept. 30, 1983. They had their only child, Hunter Burge, on Dec. 8, 1989. Debbie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. A cosmetologist since 1983, she valued the relationships she made with her clientele. She cherished her family and loved them with all her heart. She enjoyed spending time with and supporting her family, decorating, and most importantly spending time with her granddaughter, Rawli Jo.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ronnie Burge of Cunningham; her son, Hunter Burge (Courtney) of Cunningham; granddaughter, Rawli Jo Burge of Cunningham; parents, Tom Kinsey (Sandy) of La Center and Sue David of Paducah; sister, Rica Lindsey (David) of La Center; brother, Tim Kinsey of Paducah; three nieces, Lauren Pace (Brian) of Paducah, Sammie Jo Roberts (David) of Paducah, and Shelbie Ralph of Kansas City, Kansas; and great-nieces, Georgia Roberts and great-nephews Parker Pace, Samuel Roberts, and Miller Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jess and Cora Mae Kinsey and Maurice Bailey and Bernice Stafford.
Funeral services for Debbie will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with David Sphinx officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, and also from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Debbie Kinsey Burge to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
