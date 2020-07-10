Deborah A. Morgan Martin, 64, of Paducah, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Deborah held many jobs throughout her life, such as a truck driver and a social worker. She was a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Dan Martin; two daughters, April Morgan of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Rachel Morgan of Paducah; one son, Justin Morgan of Bremerton, Washington; one sister, Gloria Neal of Benton; one half-sister, Christine Holden of Knoxville, Tennessee; one half-brother, Kevin Barwell of Erie, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her parents, Charles and Lucille Barwell.
Services will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Vance officiating.
Friends may call Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Garden.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
