WINGO — Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Lewis, 65, of Wingo, died at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her home.
She was of the Methodist faith and a retired librarian from the Jackson Public Library in Jackson, Tennessee.
She is survived by her parents, Joe Len & Vivian Heathcott Lewis of Wingo; one sister, Laura Housman of Wingo; two brothers, Jeff Lewis of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and Tim Lewis of Wingo; several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by a brother.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Brown Funeral Home in Wingo, with Rev. Chris Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the Poyner’s Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Wingo.
