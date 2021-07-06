LOUISVILLE — Deborah Hereford, 67, of Louisville, went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 1, 2021, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Deb, a native of Paducah, was born the seventh of eight children to Carlos and Kathleen Henderson on April 13, 1954. She graduated from Heath High School in 1972 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Murray State University in 1976. She served as a dedicated Registered Nurse for more than 40 years, retiring from Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville in 2020 after 10 years of service to our nation’s veterans.
Deb is survived by her husband of 27 years, Mark Hereford, and their daughter, Lillie Hereford, both of Louisville. She is also survived by two brothers, Bill (Lisa) Henderson of Lovelaceville, and Kerry Henderson of Palmyra, Tennessee, and by one sister, her twin Lori (Dr. Joe) Wiggins of Paducah, and by several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents Carlos and Kathleen Henderson, three brothers, Don Henderson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Dr. Ken Henderson of Louisville, Sam Henderson of Paducah, and one sister, Pam Henderson Lawrence of Palmyra, New York.
Deb was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Jeffersontown. She loved gardening, politics, but most of all being Lillie’s mother. Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. (EST) July 6, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 235 Juneau Drive, Middletown. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. (CST) July 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. (Central) at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 5645 Blandville Road, Paducah. Visitation at the church will be at 10 a.m. (CST) prior to Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Deb’s honor can be made to the American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org/) or Hosparus Health of Kentucky (https://hosparushealth.org/donate/).
