Deborah Jeanne Absher, 69, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her residence.
She was a 1972 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High, then graduated from SIU in Carbondale, Illinois, with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She took her first job at a newspaper outside of Chicago. She later worked for the Stars and Stripes military newspaper, which allowed her to travel outside the U.S. She was also a night editor for a newspaper in San Antonio, Texas. She loved to paint and read.
Surviving are her two brothers, Robert (Theresa) Absher of Owensboro and Steve (Karen) Absher of Irvine, California; two nieces, Jessica Burgess and Kerrie Collison; two nephews, Keith Absher and Kevin Absher; two cousins, Jim (Sandy) Jacobs and Gary (Vicki) Jacobs; and and three great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Martha Absher.
She will be cremated and laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
