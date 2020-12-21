Deborah Hodge

Deborah Victoria Hodge, 68, of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Mercy Health Lourdes.
She will be cremated and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held in the spring.
Deborah is survived by her daughter, Heather McManus and husband Patrick of Paducah; step son, Dale Workman and wife Leah of Paducah; brothers, William Holmes and wife Carol of Farmington Hills, Michigan, and Lawrence Holmes of Brookport, Illinois; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Willard and Velma Marie (Buddenbaum) Holmes; her husband of over 46 years, Jackie Hodge; and infant daughter, Theresa Hodge.
Memorials may be made in Deborah’s name to Lourdes Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
