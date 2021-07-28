MURRAY — Deborah “Debbie” C. Seay, 65, of Cookeville, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, died on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tennessee.
Mrs. Seay was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 23, 1956, to the late Samuel L. Chesser and Virginia S. Chesser. Mrs. Seay was the former director of Mother’s Day Out Preschool at the First Baptist Church in Murray. She had a passion and love for children and was always active in children’s ministry. She was a member of the Stevens Street Baptist Church in Cookeville.
Mrs. Seay is survived by her husband, Robert “Rob” Seay of Cookeville, Tennessee, to whom she married on Jan. 1, 1977, in Louisville, Kentucky; one daughter, Emily Seay Keenan and husband Josh of Athens, Ohio; one son, Ryan Alan Seay and wife Susan of Nashville, Tennessee; two sisters, Linda Yount of Cookeville, Tennessee and Diana McDuffee of Carrboro, North Carolina; as well as three grandchildren, J.D. Keenan of Athens, Ohio, and Cooper and Crawford Seay both of Nashville, Tennessee.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Rev. Keith Inman and Rev. Boyd Smith will officiate with burial to follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service on from noon — 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Kids and Preschool Ministry at Stevens Street Baptist Church, 327 W. Stevens St., Cookeville, Tennessee 38501; or to the Kids 1st Ministry of First Baptist Church, 203 S. Fourth St., Murray, Kentucky 42071.
