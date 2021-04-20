WICKLIFFE — Debbie Sue Sullivan Wilmoth, 66, of Wickliffe, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Anchor of Hope Church in Wickliffe.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Leslie “Manzo” Wilmoth Sr. of Wickliffe; a daughter, Tammy Wilmoth of Wickliffe; two sons, Leslie Earl Wilmoth Jr. of Wickliffe and Shannon Johnson of Bardwell; a sister, Norma Jean Freeman of Wickliffe; a brother, Mark Sullivan of Calvert City; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister and three brothers. Her parents were Arthur “Demp” and Bobbie Norment Sullivan.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with the Rev. Dee Hazelwood officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Church Cemetery in Wickliffe.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
