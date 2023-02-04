SCOTTSVILLE — Debbie Webb, 63, of Scottsville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her residence.
The Union City, Tennessee, native was a homemaker, former employee of Kohl’s, and member of Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and attended Victory Hill Ministries. She was the daughter of the late Thurman Troy Webb and Edna Louise Kelley Nanney.
She is survived by a son, Robert Lee Holland, Scottsville; a daughter, Rebecca Howard, and husband, Justin, Scottsville; three brothers, Mark Webb, Chris Webb, and Shannon Webb, all of Mayfield; two sisters, Mary Nanney, Paducah and April Owens, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Jacob Howard, and Shaun Howard.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Goad Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.goadfh.com.
