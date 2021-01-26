METROPOLIS, Ill. —Debbie Tirey, 60, of Metropolis, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Continue Care Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
There will be no services.
Debbie retired from CSI after 20 years of service.
Debbie is survived by her mother, Raye Kelly; husband of 42 years, Charleton Tirey; two sons, Zachary Tirey and Josh Tirey; five grandchildren; one sister, Terri Johnston; one brother, Jeff Kelly; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Kelly.
Arrangements are entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarm
