Debbie Powell, 57, of Paducah, formerly of Evansville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Powell was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Nov. 22, 1964, to David and Donna Hirsch. She was a proud graduate of Purdue University where she received her degree in nursing. As a registered nurse, she worked in the NICU at the University of Chicago, the adult intensive care unit at St. Mary’s Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, and in-home health care with Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She was later a homemaker whose house was always open to friends and family, most of which knew her as “Momma Deb.” She was a deeply spiritual and faithful member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church where she served on the Rosary Garden Club, the Elizabeth Ministry meal program, and in various other roles. She was past president of the Charity League, a volunteer at Community Kitchen, and a member of the Little Garden Club. She was devout in serving the St. Mary School System and served many years on the Auction Leadership Committee.
Debbie loved to entertain and cook for family and friends. Reading a good book, vacationing with family, and time spent at the lake were some of her most favorite times. She will be remembered as a special person with a generous heart. She was everyone’s biggest cheerleader and she always made herself available to her children, their friends, or anyone who was in need. She was tolerant and graceful and the most selfless wife and mother that anyone could ask for. She was happy and had a contagious laugh that will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 30 years, Scott Powell; her daughter, Abby Powell Wrinkle (Drew), of Paducah; her son, William Seth Powell, of Nashville, Tennessee; her parents, David and Donna Hirsch; one sister, Diane Hormuth (John), of Seattle, Washington; her twin brother, Dan Hirsch (Andra), of Columbus, Indiana; her younger brother, Duane Hirsch (Lisa), of Scottsdale, Arizona; her father and mother-in-law, Bill and Joyce Powell, of Sebree; and her sister-in-law, Paula Connell (Don), of Benton; and many nieces, nephews and others she adored.
A funeral mass will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 — 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. — noon Mass service time Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to St. Mary School System, 1243 Elmdale Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, US Bank Bldg., 333 Broadway St #502, Paducah, KY 42001.
