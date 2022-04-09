Debbie Moore, 51, of Paducah, passed away at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her home.
Debbie was born in Benton, Friday, June 19, 1970, to Delbert and Shirley Moore. She was a 1988 graduate of Reidland High School and earned an Associates degree at Daymar Business College. She was employed with United Propane Gas and will be remembered for the love she had for her grandchildren.
Debbie is survived by her mother, Shirley Ann Duncan Moore; her fiancé, Matt Crawford of Paducah; her daughter, Kayla Parham of Paducah; her sister, Stephanie McWha (Mark) of Benton; her grandchildren, Makaia Parham, Taleah Montgomery, and Tre’niyah Mongomery.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Delbert Glenn Moore.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rick Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
