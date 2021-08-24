WINGO — Debbie Kay Britt, 70, of Wingo, passed away at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was a member of the Enon Baptist Church, and a retired elementary school teacher in the Hickman County School Systems.
Mrs. Britt is survived by her two daughters, Amanda (Brian) Madding of Mayfield and Sarah (Chris) Hutson of Wingo; one sister, Connie Ham of Benton; her seven grandchildren, Madison, Kyler, Karson, Addy, Corbin, McKenzie and Emma Kate.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gayle Britt; and parents, Arvel and Doris Henry Norman.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Jones Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
