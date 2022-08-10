CALVERT CITY — Debbie Guess, 67 of Calvert City, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She retired after 44 years as branch manager for MRC Global and was a member of Zion’s Cause Baptist Church from 1973 to present. She loved going to the gym and riding bikes. Family and friends were her most important and valuable treasures in her life.

Born Thursday, June 9, 1955, in Marion, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Willie and Lila Jean (Crouch) Guess.

Service information

Aug 13
Service
Saturday, August 13, 2022
2:00PM
Zion's Cause Baptist Church
1532 US 68 West
Benton, KY 42025
Aug 13
Visitation
Saturday, August 13, 2022
10:00AM-2:00PM
Zion's Cause Baptist Church
1532 US 68 West
Benton, KY 42025
