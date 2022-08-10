CALVERT CITY — Debbie Guess, 67 of Calvert City, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She retired after 44 years as branch manager for MRC Global and was a member of Zion’s Cause Baptist Church from 1973 to present. She loved going to the gym and riding bikes. Family and friends were her most important and valuable treasures in her life.
Born Thursday, June 9, 1955, in Marion, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Willie and Lila Jean (Crouch) Guess.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Eddie Guess.
She is survived by her aunts, Jane Gordon of Smithland, and Margie Anglin of Tiline; sister-in-law, Kay Guess of Smithland; niece, Addie Thomas, husband Marty of Smithland; great-niece, Miranda Thomas, and great-nephew, Martin Thomas.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Zion’s Cause Baptist Church, 1532 US 68 West, Benton, with Dr. Charles Frazier officiating.
Interment will follow in Groves Chapel Cemetery, Tiline.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Zion’s Cause Baptist Church.
The family requests all visitors wear masks to visit and service.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton, is handling arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Debbie Guess, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.