Debbie Dyson, 64, of Paducah, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her residence.
Debbie was born in Paducah on Jan. 19, 1956 to the late William Earl Sloan and Virginia Moore Sloan. She was of the Catholic faith. Debbie will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was strong willed, independent and one of the hardest workers around. Debbie worked at the Southside Kroger for over 16 years and loved her Kroger family and customers.
Debbie is survived by one daughter, Lauren Dyson of Paducah; one son, Addam Dyson and wife, Candice of Paducah; one sister, Vicki Sloan Kloss of Paducah; one brother-in-law, Mike Sullivan; two grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews; two great-nieces; two great-nephews; and several great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Leon Dyson; one son, James Derrick Dyson; one sister; and her parents.
A graveside service for Dyson will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Rev. Leland Hayden officiating.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Debbie Dyson to The American Cancer Society: PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the American Heart Association: 3816 Payshpere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
