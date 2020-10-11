Deanne Adell (Dee) Mathis, 83, of Mayfield, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at Mills Health and Rehab.
She was a member of Reidland Christian Church where she taught elementary Sunday School for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Billy Hazel Mathis; sons, Timothy (Tim) Mathis and wife Ann, Todd and wife Karen; daughters, Tina Wilson and husband Ronnie, Traci Wallraugh and husband Ted; sister, Linda and husband Gary; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Ruth McRoberts, originally of Port Clinton, Ohio.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Reidland Christian Church, 5300 Kentucky Dam Rd., Paducah, KY 42003 or The Alzheimer’s Association.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.