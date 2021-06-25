MAYFIELD — Deanne Adell (Dee) Mathis, 83, of Mayfield passed away at 12:40 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield.
She was a previous member of the Highland Christian Church in Mayfield, where she was the piano player, teacher of Sunday school and VBS for many years. She most recently attended Reidland Christian Church in Reidland, where she continued her ministry as a Sunday school teacher for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Billy Hazel Mathis; two sons, Timothy “Tim” Mathis and wife Ann, Todd and wife Karen Mathis; two daughters, Tina Wilson and husband Ronnie, Traci Wallrauch and husband Ted, all of Mayfield; one sister, Linda Gschwind and husband Gary of Greenville, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Ruth (Hann) McRoberts, originally of Port Clinton, Ohio.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Reidland Christian Church, 5300 Kentucky Dam Road, Paducah Kentucky 42003; or the Alzheimer’s Association.
At the time of death, visitation was postponed. A Celebration of Life Service is planned for at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Reidland Christian Church, 5300 Kentucky Dam Road, Paducah, with Dr. Zac Browning officiating. All friends and family are invited to attend.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield in charge of arrangements.
