KEVIL — Deanna Linn Ballard Aycock, 49, of Kevil, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was born in Paducah on June 25, 1972, to Jim and Carol Ballard. She was a beautiful wife, mother, mimi, daughter, and friend.
Deanna is survived by her husband,
States Rights Aycock, III of Kevil; two sons, Levi James Scott Aycock and States Rights “SJ” Aycock
IV of Kevil; one daughter, Garett Alexus Webb (Codie Crittendon) of West Paducah; two grandchildren, Callen Austin Crittendon
and Saylor Mae Crittendon of West Paducah; her parents, James B. and Carol (Scott) Ballard; and lifelong friend/sister, Julie Holt of Paducah (formerly Ballard County).
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Lucille (Harper) Ballard and James and Virginia (Grimes) Kissel.
Deanna was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Paducah, loved her church family and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Almighty God! She was privileged and blessed to be a mom and homeschool teacher to her boys. She and the boys also enjoyed their association with the homeschool co-op Classical Conversations of Paducah. Hunting, vacationing, playing with the family’s two basset hound dogs, Lucy and Murphy, and listening to Levi play the piano were among her and her family’s best activities and crocheting was her favorite pastime.
She was a graduate of Ballard Memorial High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in business from Mid-Continent University.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Fooks Cemetary,
1002 Mt. Moriah Road (Hwy 1610), Benton, with Pastor Harold Draper officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Deanna to Faith Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Carol Andrews, 330 Massac Church Road, Paducah, KY 42001; Hope Unlimited of Paducah, 1101 Jefferson St., Paducah KY 42001 or a church or charity of choice.
Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message of support for the family at www.milnerandorr.com or send a “Hug from Home” complimentary message there.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.