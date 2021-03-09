METROPOLIS, Ill. — DeAnna K. Masing, age 83 of Metropolis, formerly of Port Clinton, Ohio, passed away at 3:11 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Massac Memorial Hospital.
There will not be any services per DeAnna’s wishes.
DeAnna is survived by her daughter, Melissa Ohlemacher and husband Scott of Metropolis; son, Tony Masing and wife Lorie of Paducah, Kentucky; grandchildren, Amanda Iwanski and partner Danna Green, Nicole Runner and husband Louis, Brandon Masing, Shannon Masing; great- grandchildren, Madison Iwanski, Vincent Iwanski, and Alexander Runner; sister, Lowanna; several nieces and nephews.
DeAnna was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Earl and Verda (Jacobson) Kummer; husband, Roy G. Masing; son, Kevin G. Masing; sisters, Vyonne and Kay; brother, Leo.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.