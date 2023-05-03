Dawn Rae Hellmuth, 63, of Paducah, formerly of Waukesha, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Dawn worked for numerous businesses as an administrative assistant. She met the love of her life and husband of 44 years, Larry, at Elco-Hillcrest in Woodstock, Illinois in 1977. After retiring, Dawn enjoyed the simpler things in life. She loved sitting around a campfire roasting marshmallows and enjoying the morning air on the porch with a cup of coffee. Dawn loved solving puzzles and sudoku. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Larry Hellmuth; two children, Sarah (Steven) Rocha of Paducah and Allan Hellmuth of Waukesha, Wisconsin; her mother, Leona Brascher of Holt Summit, Missouri; three grandchildren, Savannah Rocha, Sadie Rocha, and Silas Rocha; three siblings, Richard R. Carlson of Holt Summit, Missouri, Cheryl Goss of Woodstock, Illinoiis, and Terry Brascher of Holt Summit, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Richard J. Carlson; her sister, Kelly Steele; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
