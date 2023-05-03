Dawn Rae Hellmuth, 63, of Paducah, formerly of Waukesha, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Hospice Care Center in Paducah.

Dawn worked for numerous businesses as an administrative assistant. She met the love of her life and husband of 44 years, Larry, at Elco-Hillcrest in Woodstock, Illinois in 1977. After retiring, Dawn enjoyed the simpler things in life. She loved sitting around a campfire roasting marshmallows and enjoying the morning air on the porch with a cup of coffee. Dawn loved solving puzzles and sudoku. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

To plant a tree in memory of Dawn Hellmuth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In