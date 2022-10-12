Dawn Marie Mallory, 54, of West Paducah, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Stonecreek Health and Rehab.
Dawn worked for a number of years with Paxton Media, recently working for WPSD. She was a member of many organizations, including the coordinator for United Way, the Paducah Women’s Club, and Leadership Paducah. Dawn was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Dawn is survived by her husband of 26 years, Chris Mallory; one daughter, Kaelin Mallory; mother, Barbara Mitchell; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceding Dawn in death is one son, Christopher; her father, Kerry Holman; and her dad Stuart Mitchell.
A memorial service for Dawn will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church. Friends may visit the family from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
The family requests friends attending the services wear vibrant colors to honor the vibrant soul Dawn Mallory had.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.