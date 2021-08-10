David Wayne Thomasson, 61, of Paducah, passed away at 9:56 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Thomasson worked maintenance for the City of Paducah.
He is survived by two brothers, Jessie Thomasson of Paducah and Jackie (Sharon) Thomasson of Calvert City; two sisters, Nina Bond of Paducah and Wilma (William) Walker of Paducah; one sister-in-law, Frances Thomasson of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Mary (Tucker) Thomasson; and one brother, Ronnie Thomasson.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
