David Wayne Petty, 49, of West Paducah, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was of the Baptist faith and worked at USEC as a shift superintendent. He had a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Louisville.
David is survived by his parents, Carol Miller Petty and Bill Petty, of Mayfield; his sister, Lora Garnett, of Mayfield; one nephew, Max Garnett, of Mayfield; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Katherine Miller and Clarace and Rosie Petty.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Chris Beckham officiating. Burial will follow in the Mayfield Memory Gardens.
Friends are asked to call from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be, Kenneth Miller. Kyle Miller, Danny Joyner Jr., Brian Parks, Craig Willet, and Bubba Dodge.
