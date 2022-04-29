David Wallace, 72, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. David was of the Baptist faith and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was strong in his faith and served as a Sunday School Teacher. He was owner and operator of David Wallace Septic Service. David loved going to auctions and estate sales.
David was born the son of the late William and Pauline (Mauzy) Wallace.
He is survived by his fiancé, Amanda McIntosh of Paducah; two daughters, Rhonda Windhorst (Jonathan) of Louisville, and Candi Petter (Michael) of Paducah; two brothers, Clifford Eugene Wallace of Smithland and Terry Wayne Wallace (Delaina Martin) of Paducah; one sister, Wanda Belt (Charles) of Possum Trot; four grandchildren, Allison Windhorst, Jacob Petter, Sarah Petter, and Addy Petter; one great-grandchild, Houston Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Wallace; one daughter, Cherilyn Wallace; and one sister, Zora Lue Feiler.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah with Bro. Jimmy Horn officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
