UNION CITY, Tenn. — David Waldrop, 81, of Union City passed away 5 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at The Arbors of Union City.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Beulah Cemetery. Barry Summerville will officiate.
Visitation will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Pallbearers will be Frank Shook, Reed Shook, David Cox, Jason Cox, Terry Purcell and Josh McKendree.
David was born May 16, 1940, in Symsonia, Kentucky, son of the late Theron and Bessie (Phillips) Waldrop. He married Kay (Pierce) Waldrop May 21, 2012. She survived. David served in the United States Navy and was retired construction worker. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Boaz, Kentucky.
He is also survived by four daughters, Sue Ann Fulton (Steve) of Boaz, Kentucky, Pam Hobbs (Ralph) and Linda Shook (Frank) all of Mayfield, Kentucky, and Janice Eicholtz of Golconda, Illinois; two stepsons, Jimmy Cash (Jennifer) of Union City and Richie Cash (Leslie) of Dyer; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
