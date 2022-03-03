David W. Long, of Paducah, passed away on March 1, 2022, at Stonecreek. He was born in 1937 in St. Louis, Missouri. David was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie and Irwin Long and two sisters, Phyllis Simmons of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Marilyn Thompson of Paducah.
David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Hammer Long. Their children, Kathy Guyette and Kevin Long of Paducah and David Michael Long (Pattie) of Foley, Alabama; eight grandchildren, Paige Moore, Austin Moore, Liberty Guyette, Sidney Long and Drake Long of Paducah, Kentucky, Katy McNeil (Patrick) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, William Long and Anna Long of Leagueville, Texas; two great grandchildren, Charleigh Moore and Nora Moore of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
David began working at the Paducah Sun Democrat at the age of nine and later was in charge of distribution of newspapers by paper boys on corners and in drugstores.
He started Longs Mimeographing which later became Image Graphics. Retiring after 50 years as owner and CEO. He was an Executive member of the Paducah Jaycees, an avid Kentucky basketball fan and enjoyed fishing trips with his friends.
The family would like to say a special Thank You to the staff at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and the caregivers and staff at Stonecreek Health and Rehab for their kindness and compassion.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Centerpoint Recovery Center of Paducah, 530 County Park Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
