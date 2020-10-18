David G. Turner, 69, of Paducah, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He worked in maintenance for Baptist Health Paducah and was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by one brother, Lon D. Turner of Indian Mound, Tennessee, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Christine Turner; mother, Junell Ligon-Turner; and one brother.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
