METROPOLIS, Ill. — David A. Turner, 58, died at Baptist Health Paducah on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
He worked on the towboat, was a welder for Transcraft Trailers and was a painter.
Mr. Turner is survived by his siblings, Donna Severns, Keith Yates, Terry Turner, Sonya Turner and Randy Rushing, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Terrell Turner and Lois Fry, and one brother.
There will be private family services.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.