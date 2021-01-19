David Edward Stokes, 69, of Paducah, died Jan. 16, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was a devout Christian, husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family and friends, but most of all, God. Those who knew David will remember his smile, his sense of humor, and that he never met a stranger.
David was a member of Northside Church of God in Paducah and a long-time employee of Warden Electric Company. He enjoyed UK basketball, Saint Louis Cardinals baseball, and vacationing with family and friends.
David is survived by his wife of 40 years, Regina “Corky” Stokes; two sons, Steve Stokes of Paducah and David Stokes Jr. of Calvert City; brother, Billy Stokes of Kevil and sister, Sharon Humphrey of Paducah; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother. His parents were Clarence Edward Stokes and Vera Grace Timmons Stokes.
Funeral services for David will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jeremy Beggs officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
