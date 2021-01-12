MURRAY — David Shelton, 73, of Murray, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
David was a proud Navy veteran who served in Vietnam. He was a loving brother and uncle.
David is survived by one brother, Steve (Phyllis) Shelton; one niece, Leigh Ann (Bruce) Lane; one great-niece, Olivia Lane; and a great-nephew, Stephen Lane.
Preceding David in death are his parents, Macon and Delma Shelton; and one brother, Leon Shelton.
Graveside services for David will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Rock Springs Cemetery in Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
