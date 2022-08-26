David S. Fish, 67, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Terry Mathis officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The Fish family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Saturday afternoon at the funeral home.
David was preceded in death by his parents, David B. Fish and Amy Hickerson Fish of Erin, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Barnes Fish of Paducah; his three children, David B. Fish (Kelly) of Franklin, Tennessee, Brandon Fish of Bowling Green, Jamie Fish Nichols (Alex) of Eustis, Florida; stepson, Jonathan Cambridge (Karen) of Jacksonville, Arkansas. He is also survived by his three brothers, Jimmy Fish (Vanessa), Bill Fish (Becky), and Eric Fish (Carolyn), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He has five grandchildren, Lofton, Alexander, Amelia, Fisher, and Saylor.
David was born in Montclair, New Jersey, and lived in that area until he was 14 years old. His family relocated to Erin, Tennessee in 1969. He was a graduate of Houston County High School class of 1972 (maybe 1973). He then graduated with honors from Tennessee Tech University, earning a degree in Electrical Engineering.
David’s love for the Houston County area and being around his family brought him back to Erin after graduation. He took a job with the TVA at the New Johnsonville power plant. He met and married Natalie Fish York and together they had three children (David, Brandon and Jamie). David was subsequently offered an opportunity for advancement at the Shawnee power plant in Paducah. He worked there until his retirement in 2005.
David loved to travel. He enjoyed Washington D.C., Las Vegas, the beach, and especially Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. As a matter-of-fact, Red Rocks is where he proposed to Debbie in 2013. David loved being with his family and hosting or participating in family events. David’s home in Paducah was, for many years, the site of the Fish Family Reunion Summer Bash.
There was nothing he couldn’t fix, nor was there anything he wouldn’t attempt to fix. He was a man who never cut corners, always had a plan and never asked for anything in return for the countless acts of generosity he gifted to others. He was a man of integrity but most importantly, he committed his life to Christ.
In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that those who are able instead make a donation to the Jason Foundation at www.HonorDavidFish.com.
Heaven shines even brighter today.
