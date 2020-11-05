METROPOLIS, Ill. — David Russell Fitchett, 64, of Metropolis, formerly of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Southern Illinois Healthcare Hospital in Herrin.
Mr. Fitchett was a former Senior Process Engineer at Cytec Industries and a former Research Engineer at Dow Chemical.
He had a love for sports, especially baseball and basketball. He enjoyed going to the grandchildren’s ballgames. He also enjoyed working on his book, The Tale of the Fox, which unfortunately was not completed due to his illness.
He was a good Christian father to his children, who he loved so much. He loved the Lord and loved his church family at the Mineral Wells Church of Christ in Mineral Wells, West Virginia, and Lone Oak Church of Christ in Paducah, Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife of 7 years, Betty Diles-Fitchett of Metropolis; his children, Shelene (Matt) Shrewsbury of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, Jordan (Brandon) Ward of Paris, Kentucky, Mackenzie Fitchett of Clarksburg, West Virginia, and Matthew Fitchett of Charleston, West Virginia; grandchildren, Trinity Phillips, Vince Shrewsbury, Bennett and Charlie Ward, Harper and Haiden Hickel; step children, Christopher (Chelsi) Diles of Vienna, Amber (Marvin) Loverkamp of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina; step grandchildren, Mason Kerley, Brayden Diles, Kadon and Waylon Hill, Adalyn and Evelyn Diles, Kirk and Skylar Loverkamp; His sisters, Dixie (Andy) Raab of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Denise (Tom) Diepold of Baltimore, Massachusetts, Diane (Tom) Buettner of Ocean City, Massachusetts, Dawn (Doug) Kottraba of Essex, Massachusetts; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shawneen Fitchett; his daughter, Maddison Fitchett; his father and mother, Russell and Nancy Fitchett; his father and mother in law, Forrest J. and Mary June Shelene.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Jamey Boone officiating. Cremation will follow.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to service hour.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lone Oak Church of Christ, Paducah, Kentucky Benevolent Program or to The Association For Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
