David R. Reed, Jr., who considered himself a life-long resident of Paducah, passed from this life at 4:19 a.m. on July 3, 2023, surrounded by his wife, Ginny and his family members.
David Roscoe Reed, Jr. was born in Paducah, on Sept. 8, 1941, to David Roscoe Reed, Sr. and Virginia May (Hank) Reed.
David acquired the nickname “Sneed” early in life from his mother to avoid confusion with two Davids living under the same roof. David also acquired the nick name “Buzzard” to match the name of his BBQ team.
David was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School where he was named an All-State football player as a tackle and was elected captain of his team during his senior year. He went on to attend and graduate from Vanderbilt University and the University of Louisville Law School and was admitted to the Kentucky Bar in 1966. He completed 50-plus years practicing Law in Paducah. David served as a District Court Judge in McCracken County from 1983-1994. He had the opportunity to practice law with his father, David R. Reed, Sr. and his son J. Boone Reed.
David was a Kentucky Colonel, Duke of Paducah; served on the Democratic Election Board, authored three books (on family history of his ancestors). He owns and briefly operated a row crop farm on the Ohio River. He and his lifelong friend Louie Kirchhoﬀ were the founding members of the Buzzard Brothers BBQ team, which had its beginnings in 1962. He enjoyed crappie fishing and won several tournaments. He loved climbing trees to hunt deer with a gun or bow; he spent lots of time in duck blinds and goose pits hunting waterfowl. David always enjoyed sports by being involved in football, track and later handball, tennis, golf, sailing, white water canoeing and snow skiing. Last, but not least, David was a loyal UK basketball fan.
David was involved in constructing several dry stacked stone walls in Kentucky and Massachusetts. David also could do carpentry work and weld. He became very dedicated to scrapbooking on his hobbies, travels with his wife and family and family history on his ancestors.
Over the years, David had accumulated a modest collection of Native American artifacts from his farm. He also loved spending time at their condo in and Florida and hunting for petrified sharks’ teeth.
David is survived by his wife, Virginia ”Ginny” Wurth Reed; his daughter, Karen Reed Alpers (John) of Paducah; his son, J. Boone Reed (Ragan); and his stepdaughter, Lisa Edwards (Chase) of Lexington; and really enjoyed being Papaw or Paps to his six grandchildren, Ely Mazmanian, David Reed, III, Wm. Murphy Reed, Virginia Katherine Reed, Connor Edwards and Josh Edwards.
David was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Oscar Hank Reed.
Visitation will be held noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah. A private burial will be held at Mt. Kenton Cemetery in the Reed Family Plot.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Mercy Health Hospice, 255 Medical Center Drive, Suite 201, Paducah, KY or Cassidy’s Cause, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by sending a message to the family, light a candle or send a “Hugs from Home” at www.milnerandorr.com.
To plant a tree in memory of David Reed, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
