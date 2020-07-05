METROPOLIS, Ill. — David “Poppy” Hearn, 67, of Metropolis, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, surrounded by his family after a courageous struggle with cancer. He has passed on to his heavenly home where he will no longer suffer but will live forever in peace and comfort. He was born on December 7, 1952, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to the late Jack P. and Jean M. Hearn.
Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Deem officiating. The family requests anyone in attendance to respect the current health and safety directives with COVID-19 and to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
David graduated from Metropolis Community High School and Murray State University. He faithfully and skillfully served his customers at City National Bank from 1978 until his retirement in 2011. David was involved in numerous community activities, clubs and served on many boards throughout the years including the Chamber of Commerce, Metropolis Country Club, Massac County Mental Health, and the Elks Lodge #1428. He was a former parishioner at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Metropolis and a current active member of Lutheran Church of the Cross most recently viewing the service on Facebook and well as the Encouragers Sunday School Class during his illness.
David truly loved his family and many friends. He enjoyed traveling, especially to oceans and beaches, hunting, golf, and football-most notably the Superbowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. He will be missed, remembered, and cherished eternally by all of those who knew and loved him.
David is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 42 years, Ellen; his beloved son, Brett; the crowned jewels of his generous heart, granddaughters, Jocelyn, Jewlian, Jaida and Aniya; sister, Barbie Cole (Randy); his brothers-in-law, Scott Sorensen, Tom Simon, Jerry Simon and Jeff Simon; and many precious nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack P. and Jean M. Hearn and sister, Judy Sorensen.
His family extends their sincere gratitude to the friends, church family, former co-workers, nurses, doctors, and others who cared for and helped invaluably during a difficult and challenging time. Their selfless outpouring of prayers, calls, texts, acts of kindness, and support brought the family comfort and reassurance.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be given in David’s name to Lutheran Church of the Cross 2601 North Ave Metropolis, IL, 62960, Ray and Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center 2338 Broadway Paducah, KY 42001, Elks Children’s Fund 104 W. 4th Street Metropolis, IL 62960, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-
Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
